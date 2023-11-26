Neena Gupta calls feminist ‘faltu’, advices ladies to never underestimate themselves: 'Men and women are not equal'

Neena Gupta is known for never mincing her words. The actor has always spoken her heart without shying away from anything

Neena Gupta is known for never mincing her words. The actor has always spoken her heart without shying away from anything and is loved for being honest and bold. Most recently she appeared on a podcast and spoke about her take on feminism, and called it 'faltu'. The actor was talking about equal opportunities and how it can never be equal for both genders until men start getting pregnant.

Neena was talking about how women should be financially independent and should have a decision-making authority to themselves. There is no point in running behind equal grounds but strengthening oneself is the need of the hour. She advised women to never think of themselves as small.

On Ranveer Allahabadia aka Beer Biceps’ podcast, Neena Gupta said, "I want to say that it’s not necessary to believe in ‘faltu feminism’ (useless feminism) or the idea that 'women are equal to men'. Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work. If you’re a housewife, don’t look down on it; it’s an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That’s the main message I want to convey. Additionally, men and women are not equal. The day men start getting pregnant, that day we will be equal."

To support her point, Neena Gupta even gave an example. “You need a man. I will tell a small story. I had to catch a flight once at 6 am. I did not have a boyfriend at that time. I came out of the house at 4 am and it was dark. A man started following me, and I was so scared. I went back to my house and I missed my flight. The next day I booked the same flight. But I stayed at my male friend’s house and he dropped me off. I need a man,” Gupta said.

On the world front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Charlie Chopra And The Mystery Of Solang Valley. The actor will be next seen in Anurag Basu directorial Metro In Dino and Panchayat Season 3. Stay tuned to Midday for more.