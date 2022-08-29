Neeti Mohan revisits a classic

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 August,2022 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Mohan discusses giving Chura liya hai tumne a fresh twist

Shaan and Neeti Mohan


Neeti Mohan and Shaan join hands to bring back Mohammed Rafi’s Chura liya hai tumne for the young generation, and lend a contemporary twist to the classic.


Rechristened  Sajaunga lutkar bhi, this version, says Mohan, was approached like she would a fresh song. “I have grown up listening to this song and to [revive] it with Shaan was a pleasure. This will always be memorable. I admire, and look up to him, and he sounds amazing in this track. We wanted to make it sound young and fresh, and we tried to sing it [by employing an] RnB [flavour]. Dharan Kumar [composer] has made it more youthful,” she says, adding that with this number being “more groovy”, listeners can now dance to a track that they could, until now, only sing.

No longer apprehensive about revisiting old classics, Mohan says singers benefit from paying heed to a composer’s vision. “What was created earlier was suited for that era. Each composer offers a fresh take. It is subjective. Here, the melodic content is high; this one has a certain tease attached with it too.”

