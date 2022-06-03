Singer Neeti Mohan celebrates one year of motherhood as her son Aryaveer turns one

Singer Neeti Mohan has all the reasons to celebrate as her son Aryaveer has turned one. Mohan shared some pictures of her son Aryaveer and wrote- "Good morning world. I have turned ONE today. It’s a busy day."

In another post, she shared a video of his birthday celebrations and wrote- "Red bow, suspenders, cake smash, pool party and balloons …all boxes checked for the pre birthday celebrations. Ye to sirf trailer tha…..Abhi to party shuru hui hai."

Neeti Mohan and husband actor Nihar Pandya tied the knot in 2019 over the Valentine’s weekend. The singer spoke to mid-day earlier this year and spilled some beans about how her love story began and much more. When asked about meeting the love of his life, Nihar revealed, "A common friend Jimmy Felix, who was also Neeti’s band member, played the role of love guru in our case. He’s a common friend, but I just knew him socially. He said ‘main tere liye kuch toh karunga zaroor’ to both of us. Eventually he made us meet at his wedding. He worked harder at making us meet than being present at his own wedding. So that’s how we met in 2017 in Goa." Neeti added, "He made us meet, otherwise we wouldn’t have! Both of us were in a different zone, happy being single and not wanting to meet people. That why he hooked us up."