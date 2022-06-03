Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Singer Neeti Mohan celebrates one year of motherhood as her son Aryaveer turns one

Singer Neeti Mohan celebrates one year of motherhood as her son Aryaveer turns one

Updated on: 03 June,2022 10:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Neeti Mohan shared some pictures of her son Aryaveer and wrote- "Good morning world. I have turned ONE today."

Singer Neeti Mohan celebrates one year of motherhood as her son Aryaveer turns one

Picture Courtesy: PR


Singer Neeti Mohan has all the reasons to celebrate as her son Aryaveer has turned one. Mohan shared some pictures of her son Aryaveer and wrote- "Good morning world. I have turned ONE today. It’s a busy day."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)





Show full article

neeti mohan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK