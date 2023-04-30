Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima honor late Rishi Kapoor with heart-touching throwback pics

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared old photos with Rishi Kapoor on his third death anniversary

On the occasion of the third death anniversary of actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday to remember him. They shared old pictures of the late actor with heartfelt captions.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself and her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on one of their vacations captioning it, "You are missed everyday with all the wonderful happy memories (along with glowing star and cherry blossom emoji)"

In the picture, the couple can be seen posing together and flashing their smiles for the camera. Neetu is dressed in a blue top and grey shorts and has accessorised with a pair of dark sunglasses and a bag. On the other hand, Rishi can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt and matching pants, along with a hat, sunglasses, and a bag. The picture captures the couple's happy moments together, reminding their fans of their love and togetherness.

After Neetu Kapoor's post on Instagram sharing a throwback picture with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the post with heartfelt emojis. Mawra Hocane expressed her emotions by posting red heart emojis, while Karisma Kapoor shared folding hands, hibiscus, and yellow heart emojis. Rakesh Roshan also showed his support by sharing red heart and hibiscus emojis. Other celebrities, including Madhoo, Sunita Kapoor, and Farah Khan Ali, also posted red heart emojis to express their love and support for the couple. Their reactions show the deep love and respect they have for the late actor and his family.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also remembered her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor on his third death anniversary by posting a picture featuring herself, her daughter Samara Sahni, Neetu, Rishi, and Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. She expressed her love for the family by writing, "Love this picture (heart emoji) #family."

Riddhima further shared a nostalgic photo of herself as a toddler with Rishi Kapoor and wrote a heartwarming caption, "I miss you every day (heart emoji)."

She also posted a photo of Rishi smiling for the camera and wrote, "And sometimes I just scroll down the gallery, to see you smiling (heart emoji) Love you."

The late actor Rishi Kapoor's final appearance was in the film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, before completing the film, and some portions of the movie were completed using special effects and body doubles. The film was directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures.

After battling leukaemia for two years. He was known for his versatile acting skills and had worked in numerous films, including 'Bobby', 'Laila Majnu', 'Chandni', 'Henna', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Kabhi Kabhie', and 'Kapoor & Sons', among others. His contributions to the Indian film industry will always be remembered and cherished by his fans.