Neetu Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and sent a sweet birthday message for her lovely mother-in-law

Neetu Kapoor. (picture-Alia Bhatt's Instagram)

Listen to this article Neetu Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt calls her a 'Queen', Kareena Kapoor shares cute picture of actress x 00:00

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and sent a sweet birthday message for her lovely mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. Today marks the 65th birthday of the famous actress. Alia chose a monochrome photograph of Neetu Kapoor from their family book to celebrate. She looks stunning in her shimmery gown. "Happy birthday queen @ you make everything wonderful!!! Love you oh so much!" Alia also included a yellow heart in the post. Neetu Kapoor travelled to Italy for her birthday. Her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara Sahni were there for the actress’ birthday celebration.

Alia Bhatt, who was unable to attend the Kapoors' birthday party, posted a photo from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration and commented, “FOMO”.

Kareena Kapoor also turned to Instagram to wish her aunty on her 65th birthday. Kareena while sharing Neetu’s pic on her story wrote, “Happy birthday to my sweet sweet Neetu aunty.”

Neetu Kapoor’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ co-stars Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul also wished her on her special day. Anil while sharing a photograph on his Instagram story wrote, “Wishing my dearest dearest friend Neetu a very happy birthday! May you keep smiling like this! Always stay your positive self! Looking forward to working with you again soon @neetu54.” While Manish wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday. @neetu54 ma'am I'm blessed to have shared the screen with you”

Apart from them Neetu’s samdhan Soni Razdan while sharing a picture of them on her Instagram story wrote, “Happiest birthday @neetu54 have an amazing one! Loads of love and hugs”

Sonali Bendre too wished Neetu on her social media and wrote, “Wishing you love & sunshine on your special day! Happy birthday @neetu54.” Saif on the other hand shared a cute video in which he was seen wishing Neetu Kapoor a very happy birthday.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in the film ‘Letters To Mrs Khanna’, which also stars Sunny Kaushal. The actress was last seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.