Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 174 crore

Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

Updated on: 18 May,2023 07:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The residential 4 BHK property is located on the seventh floor of the Sunteck Signia Isles, and has a built-up area of 3,387 square feet

Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

(Pic courtesy: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Listen to this article
Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore
x
00:00

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', has become the owner of a plush property situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai.


The residential 4 BHK property is located on the seventh floor of the Sunteck Signia Isles, and has a built-up area of 3,387 square feet. As per housing.com, the property costs Rs 17.4 crore, and was registered on May 10, 2023.



A stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore was paid towards the transaction. This one is a resale purchase bought from Kewal Krishan Nohria.


Also Read: Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif laud Alia Bhatt's MET Gala look, Kareena calls her 'The Best Girl'

Currently, Neetu Kapoor lives in Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra that she used to share with late husband Rishi Kapoor. As per media reports, earlier, last month Neetu's daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions invested in a Rs 37.80-crore apartment in Bandra's Pali Hill.

 

neetu kapoor alia bhatt ranbir kapoor rishi kapoor Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK