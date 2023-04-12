Did Katrina Kaif's mother take a dig at Neetu Kapoor for her cryptic "marriage" post?

Soon after her post went viral on social media, several social media users slammed the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor for taking an indirect dig at the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor

Katrina Kaif. Pic/AFP

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, recently shared a cryptic post on her social media handle about dating and marriage. Many users thought that the post was an indirect dig at actor Katrina Kaif.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture on her story which read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn't mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

Soon after her post went viral on social media, several social media users slammed the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor for taking an indirect dig at the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor.

And now, on Monday, Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a quote on 'respect' and fans are convinced that it is a response to Neetu's post.

Suzanne took to her Instagram and shared a quote which reads, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO."

Soon after she dropped the quote, users swamped the comment section and shared their reactions.

"Perfect reply .mama mode on .... Haters gonna hate,let them show how low they can stoop u keep ur dignity up and above. We r with you," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "A perfect reply, and like mother like daughter..just love and respect for both of you."

"Well said," a user wrote.

Reportedly Katrina and Ranbir dated for a few years after they parted ways in the year 2016.

The duo starred together in films like 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'Raajneeti', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

The 'Welcome' actor is now married to actor Vicky Kaushal. After dating each other for few years the couple tied the knot in December 2021 in Rajasthan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is now married to actor Alia Bhatt. The duo tied the knot last year in April and were blessed with a baby girl in November 2022, named Raha.

