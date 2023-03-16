Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif wants to help India become healthier!

Sequoia-backed health and wellness platform HYUGA teams up with Katrina Kaif to get India one step closer to being healthier!

As India starts to prioritise health and fitness, a specialist one-stop destination for authentic health and wellness products is an idea whose time has come.

That vision has taken the shape of Hyugalife: the brainchild of ex-Nykaa CFO Sachin Parikh, along with co-founders Anvi Shah (ex-Unilever) and Neehar Modi (ex-Amazon). The parent company, Pratech Brands, have raised $3 million led by Sequoia India's Surge and is now all set to encourage India to be happier and healthier.

Offering a diverse range of health & wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, hair, skin & nails, weight management, sports nutrition, and women's health, among others, the platform includes over 6000 items sourced directly from leading brands like Gynoveda, MuscleBlaze, Optimum Nutrition, Oziva, , Plix, Power Gummies. With an aim to inspire every Indian to be at their healthy best, Hyugalife entered into a partnership with the country’s leading actor, entrepreneur and fitness icon Katrina Kaif to help them reach their goal.

Katrina's investment in Hyugalife is a major validation of the platform's mission and provides a valuable opportunity for the company to reach an even wider audience. Anvi Shah, CEO of Hyugalife, adds, ‘Hyugalife’s vision is to improve our country health standards by offering authentic health & wellness products at the audience’s convenience by creating a one stop market place. We are thrilled to have Katrina Kaif as an investor and partner in Hyugalife, so we together can help achieve our mission’

Speaking about the partnership, Katrina said, ‘I am firm believer that fitness isn’t simply about working out or just having a nutritious diet, it’s a way of life. With an aim at promoting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Hyugalife is offering high-quality, authentic products at our fingertips. I look forward to working with the team to help bring their vision of a healthier & happier India to life.’