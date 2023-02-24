Katrina Kaif shares trailer of 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' on her IG story, gives a shout out to Rani Mukerji

After Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Neha Dhupia, Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif gave a shout-out to Rani Mukerji on her Instagram story

(Pics courtesy: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

After a hiatus of three long years, Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is all set to take the silver screen by storm with her much-awaited next, ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’.

Rani has been making headlines ever since her upcoming project was announced. Leaving Rani’s fans overjoyed, on Thursday, the makers of ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ shared the official trailer of the Rani Mukerj-starrer upcoming legal drama on social media.

Rani who plays the titular role of Debika Chatterjee in the film, a fierce Indian mother residing in Norway who fights against the Norwegian authorities to get back the custody of her kids, has been garnering immense praise for her performance already.

The 2 minutes 47 seconds trailer of ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ which shows Rani Mukerji battling against a nation for the sake of her kids has been trending since the time it was dropped.

The trailer which gives a glimpse of Rani’s powerful performance in the film has become the latest talking point in B-town.

Also Read: Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji looks powerful as she fights for her kids

Right from her fans to her industry friends, people are going gaga over Rani’s impeccable acting skills and they couldn’t help themselves but praise the actor on social media platforms.

Just like her fans, Bollywood celebrities too are equally excited to catch Rani in action.

After Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Neha Dhupia, Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif gave a shout-out to Rani Mukerji on her Instagram story.

Late night on Thursday, the ‘Phone Bhoot’ star took to her Instagram and shared the official trailer of ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ on her IG story.

“i mean......amazing no one like Rani”, wrote Katrina on her story as she praised Rani. Kaif even dropped two white heart emojis with the caption.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ will release in theatres on March 17. Headlined by Rani Mukerji, the movie also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.