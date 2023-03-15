Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and others shower birthday girl with love, check out!

While her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor called Alia 'Bahurani', her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan hailed the birthday girl, Alia Bhatt as the 'best actress ever' while wishing the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star on her special day

(Pics courtesy: Instagram stories of celebs)

One of the most prolific female actors in the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt has turned a year older today. The actor who made a stellar Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's romantic drama, 'Student of The Year' in 2012, today, Alia is looked upon as one of the most powerful actors of Bollywood for a reason.

The diva who took the silver screen by storm with her scintillating performance in her sophomore film, 'Highway', Alia is by far one of the rare and celebrated 'star kids' of B-town who is widely loved for her immense talent and versatility.

From 'Kapoor and Sons' to 'Dear Zindagi' and from 'Gully Boy' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' the actor has showcased her acting prowess very beautifully on the silver screen and we are sure her fans will totally agree with the fact.

A superstar, a style icon and undoubtedly the cutest mom in B-town, Alia Bhatt has finally stepped into her 30s. The actor is being showered with immense love by her family, industry friends and fans as she is entering the new decade of her life.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and Alia's star mother-in-law, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a photo of Alia as she wished her 'Bahurani' a happy birthday. Tagging her 'bahu' in the story, the saasu maa wrote, "Happy birthday BAHURANI (sic) only love n more love". Neetu's sweetest birthday wish for her 'bahurani' is winning the hearts of netizens across social media platforms.

Her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan called her 'Bhabhi' 'best actress ever' as she wished Alia on her birthday. Taking to her IG story, Bebo dropped an adorable black and white photo, featuring herself and Alia where she can be seen pecking a kiss on birthday girl's cheek. "Happy Birthday to the best actress ever...love you so much Alia. Sending you a big hug from your favourite place", wrote Kareena with two red hearts and a wink emoji.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif who will soon share the screen space with Alia in Farhan Akhtar's next, 'Jee Le Zara' lovingly called the birthday girl, 'Alu' as she dropped a sweet birthday story for Alia. "Happiest birthday aluuuuu keep being the wise ingenious soul that u are", wrote Katrina on her Insta story with white and blue heart emojis.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who has shared screen space with Bhatt's actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', too took to her IG story to wish the actor on her special day. Sharing a photo of Alia, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday Alia! Wishing you love and light always".

"Wishing you love, happiness and all in abundance", wrote Shilpa on her Instagram story which featured a photo of Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt hail 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' post win

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star Huma Qureshi too took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful photo of Alia. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALIA BHATT HAVE A SMASH YEAR", Huma captioned her story with a blessed and red heart emoji.

"Happy birthday, beauty! lots of love and happiness", wrote Athiya Shetty on her Insta story along with a red heart emoji. While wishing Alia, the 'Hero' actor dropped a stunning photo of Alia who can be seen dressed in a chic green dress.

Malaika Arora too took to her Instagram to wish Alia on her birthday. In the photo shared by Malla on her IG story, Alia can be seen relishing a bowl of fresh strawberries. "Happy birthday @aliabhatt...keep shinning sunshine mama," read the caption of Malaika's story.

The 'Student Of The Year 2' star, Ananya Panday were all praises as she wished her 'favourite girl' on her birthday. "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MOST FAVOURITE GIRL! HONEST, REAL, LOVELY..I COULD GO ON AND ON. YOU'RE GOALS ON AND OFF SCREEN (sic). I HOPE YOU HAVE THE MOST SPECIAL DAY AND YEAR AL @aliabhatt", wrote Ananya with several emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lineup.