Neetu Kapoor drops nostalgic pictures with Rishi Kapoor on their anniversary

Updated on: 23 January,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Remembering her late husband on their anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took to the stories section of her Instagram account and posted a string of throwback photos of the couple

Neetu Kapoor drops nostalgic pictures with Rishi Kapoor on their anniversary

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor drops nostalgic pictures with Rishi Kapoor on their anniversary
One of the most adored couples from the 70s, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married on 22nd January 1980. Remembering her late husband on their anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took to the stories section of her Instagram account and posted a string of throwback photos of the couple. 


In one of the pictures shared by the yesteryear diva on social media, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor can be seen enjoying a joyful moment dancing together. Following this, she dropped a photo from their travel diaries with the caption, "Memories one carries on but never ever forgets !!" She further posted an old picture of the couple where Rishi Kapoor can be seen giving a peck on the cheek to wife Neetu Kapoor. The last photo was of the couple twinning in blue as they enjoyed some fresh coconut water.


Previously, Neetu Kapoor had shared that Rishi Kapoor fainted after watching the crowd at their wedding, and hence, they started consuming brandy during the ceremony. While the couple struggled to stay conscious due to the intoxication, they managed to complete the pheras and were finally married. Rishi Kapoor left for a heavenly abode on 30th April 2020 after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 76 when he passed away.


Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared screen space in numerous movies in the 1970s, including "Rafoo Chakkar", "Besharam", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Zinda Dil", "Amar Akbar and Anthony", "Doosara Aadmi", "Anjane Mein", "Dhan Daulat", and "Khel Khel Mein", among others. For those who do not know, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor first met back in 1974 on the sets of the film "Zehreela Insaan". Their relationship which commenced as colleagues soon transformed into love. After dating for some time, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor finally tied the knot in 1980. They welcomed a girl, Riddhima in 1980, and a boy, Ranbir in 1982.

