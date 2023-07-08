What role did Neetu Kapoor's mother play in her dating life? Read on to know more

Neetu Kapoor on her 65th birthday, Pic/Instagram

Neetu Kapoor shares how her strict mother would disapprove of Rishi Kapoor flirting with her

Actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 65th birthday yesterday. We are looking back at trivia she has shared about her life on-screen and beyond the camera to mark this occasion.

In an old interview with Times of India, Neetu talked about her overprotective mother and how she was never even allowed her to step out for coffee with friends. She also shared that her mother advised her to never have affairs in her life, and would get upset if Rishi Kapoor flirted with her!

Neetu Kapoor began her acting career when she was just eight years old. The child star later became an icon of the Hindi film industry. She fell in love with Rishi Kapoor during Kabhie Kabhie shoot. They got married in 1980 and had two children together - Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

In a 2013 Times of India interview, Neetu had talked about her mother and husband, the ‘two most important people in her life’. Talking about her mother, she had shared that she was an intimidating figure to any prospective admirers or suitors.

She said, “My mom was so protective that I was not allowed to even go for coffee with my friends. Even if someone looked at me, she would bash him up. She was really dominating and people would get scared of her. She would get upset if my husband flirted with me.

Neetu also shared a valuable piece of motherly advice with TOI that had helped her through tough times in her marriage with Rishi Kapoor.

“She told me, ‘You should not have affairs. If you go from one person to the other, he will also leave you and then you would again have to go to yet another. Your name will be spoilt and it will remain like that.’ That stayed in my mind. So whatever ups and downs I went through with my husband, I did not want to leave him and wanted to always hold on,” Neetu said.

After a long battle with leukaemia, Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 at the age of 67. In 2022, Neetu Kapoor made a comeback to the film industry and was last seen in the movie ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo.’