Travelling frequently for MTV Roadies 20, actress Neha Dhupia on how husband Angad Bedi supports her by being a hands-on dad to their kids Mehr and Guriq

(From left) Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia. Pics/Instagram

Neha Dhupia on Angad Bedi being a hands-on dad as she travels for Roadies 20

Hosting duties of Roadies season 20 is taking Neha Dhupia across the country. The upside of the adventure reality show is that it familiarises her with the country’s youth, their beliefs and mindset. The downside—she has to stay away from home for long. The actor credits her actor-husband Angad Bedi for being her support system and taking care of their children, Mehr and Guriq, thus helping her balance her professional life and parenthood.

“Angad has been my anchor, cheerleader, and my strength, especially when I am away working. Balancing work and personal life as a mother can be overwhelming, but he makes it possible for me to pursue my passions without worrying about things back home. He has taken on the role of a hands-on father, managing the kids and the house effortlessly,” she says.

Dhupia emphasises the importance of a supportive partner for a working woman. She says she is able to focus singularly on the show as she knows Bedi is taking charge on the home front. She adds, “There are days when I leave home with a heavy heart, missing Meher and Guriq, but knowing that they are in the best hands gives me peace of mind. Angad doesn’t just manage the responsibilities; he does so with love and enthusiasm, creating beautiful memories with our children in my absence.”