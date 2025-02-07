Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021

Picture Courtesy/Neha Dhupia's Instagram account

Listen to this article Neha Dhupia makes a promise to husband Angad Bedi on his birthday x 00:00

Actor Neha Dhupia penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Angad Bedi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through a post on Instagram, Neha expressed her love for Angad, saying she "will be a better listener and be on time everywhere."

"Happy birthday my love ... as your gift to you i promise to be a better listener , be on time everywhere ( infact ready before you) and worry less about things that may never ever happen ok and may b talk lesser , and also let you talk ... and step out more ... and the last one let you believe that your choice in movies ( the ones we watch ) is better than mine ok and my favourite one ... watch more test cricket ... for sure!!! Anything else ?? Yes yes and eat slow and run fast not the other way around ... and keep the phone aside all day !!! Atleast today ... #happybirthday my love ... i celebrate you everyday ... every Damn day !!!," Neha captioned the post, adding a string of red heart emojis.

She also shared a few pictures with Angad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha is currently seen as a judge on the new season of 'Roadies'.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Neha Dhupia, who is back on the show after two years, shared how happy she is to be back with Rannvijay Singha, whom she believes is "one of the best."

"I don't think I wanted to be on the journey without him. As they say, even the universe has heard my cry out for the fact that I want to be on the journey with a leader like Rannvijay because he is one of the best we have," she shared.

Angad, on the other hand, Angad was seen sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in sports drama 'Ghoomer'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever