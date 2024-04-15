Breaking News
Updated on: 15 April,2024 04:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Neha Dhupia shared her version of highlights from the CSK-MI match. She was accompanied by her husband Angad Bedi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and John Abraham.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday. She was accompanied by her “crew” featuring her husband Angad Bedi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and John Abraham. She took to Instagram and shared her “very own highlights” from the evening, which included Kareena retouching her lipstick, Neha cheering as Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes, and then all four posing together.


The actress captioned the string of pictures: “My very own highlights from last evening! Love the sport (cricket emoji) loved the energy … loved our crew.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)


Dhoni, 42, in a packed Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, hammered Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes and a double to help his team Chennai Super Kings, cross the 200-run mark. His team won by 20 runs against the Mumbai Indians.

On the work front, Neha has her chat show ‘No Filter Neha’. Kareena, who was one of the guests for an episode talked about how the concept of beauty has seen a shift and added that she cannot relate when she sees herself with filters and edits.

Giving audiences a peak into her personal life, Kareena said: “I think now there is an entire shift to beauty and rawness. I like the fact that there are little lines on my face, I can't relate when I see myself with filters and edits.”

Kareena, who has never shied away from flaunting her real skin on social media and even in films, added: “I'm the first one to say that I am not putting on makeup and I like it like that because I have been like that right from ‘Chameli’, ‘Refugee’ and ‘Dev’.”

Furthermore, Neha also has an OTT show called ‘Therapy Sherapy’, and ‘Bad Newz’ with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. She also has an international film titled 'Blue 52'.

Kareena on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Crew’ with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. Kareena will also be seen in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ directed by Hansal Mehta. 

(With inputs from IANS)

