For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding finale, Kareena Kapoor styled her look designed by Ritu Kumar by wearing her choker necklace from her wedding reception.

Kareena Kapoor with Manish Malhotra Pic/X, Facebook

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor repeats her reception necklace for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding finale x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a golden ethnic ensemble at billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. For the final day celebrations, Bebo styled her look designed by Ritu Kumar by wearing her choker necklace from her wedding reception.

Check out the pictures below.

ADVERTISEMENT

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN YOU ARE KILLING US 🤌🏻😩



AND IN CUSTOM RITUKUMAR, an absolute classic. CRAZY. pic.twitter.com/aeweDvIcHx — ✨ (@mayaysayshi) March 3, 2024

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinned in black bandhgala suit sets.

Jamnagar, Gujarat | Saif Ali Khan, wife Kareena Kapoor, their son, Film producer Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, her husband Shriram Madhav Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/CvedZCfndO — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.



'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are donning the role of "bada**" air hostess. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio indulges in doing everything to grab eyeballs.



The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. The third instalment of the super-hit franchise is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.



Kareena will also be seen in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ directed by Hansal Mehta.

(With inputs from ANI)