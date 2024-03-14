Neha Dhupia recently spoke openly about the difficulties she has faced in casting discussions. She bravely shared her own experiences, remembering times when she was criticized for her weight and even pregnancy!

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia spoke to Zoom and said, "When I joined the business, there was a stereotypical mold that women were supposed to fit into and if you didn’t fit into that mold, then you are not good enough. Now everyone is so diverse, casting is so real, but you know things still happen. I have been fired for both having a sharp face and not willing or wanting to lose 7 to 10 kg of a body that I thought was super fit in my definition.”

"When I was pregnant, I was fired from a show that I was on, and there was no news of that show being shot for the next 8 months. When I went and revealed to them that I was pregnant and told them that they were not shooting for 8 months, they just said no, we don’t want to work with you. I am talking about people who have said and done unreasonable things, but I am ok now; at that time, it bothers you." She further added.

About No Filter Neha

The highly acclaimed and widely popular celebrity chat show and podcast, No Filter Neha, are set to welcome the radiant and versatile Bollywood icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as a special guest on its eagerly awaited Season 6. Hosted by the talented actor and producer, Neha Dhupia, the show has become a beacon for insightful and candid conversations with some of the industry's biggest stars.

There have been several names coming out for celebrities to be featured on the show, but with Kareena Kapoor Khan being spotted in the city with Neha Dhupia, it is confirmed that Bebo is going to be one of the faces who will grace the talk show.

"I'm excited to reintroduce the 6th season of 'No Filter Neha' in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry," expressed Neha Dhupia. Several celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Rana Daggubati have previously featured on Neha's show.