Neha Dhupia shares workout video bidding goodbye to 2023; excited about her new project 'Blue 5'. The international film is directed by Ali El Arabi

Picture Courtesy/Neha Dhupia's Instagram account

Listen to this article Neha Dhupia waves farewell to 2023 with a touch of health x 00:00

On Saturday, actress Neha Dhupia posted an exercise video wherein she bid farewell to 2023. Neha delighted her followers on Instagram Stories by sharing a video of her working out.

She is shown in the video enjoying and showing off her body following a workout. Neha is seen sporting pink jeggings and a white tank top. "Finish strong 2023," she wrote, sharing the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding her career, Neha Dhupia is thrilled about her upcoming project, 'Blue 5.' Ali El Arabi, an Egyptian director, is in charge of the global project.

According to a statement, the film tells the tale of Ashish, who, at the age of nine, is abandoned by his father on an island near Kochi, India's backwaters because of his fear following the death of his eldest son. By the time he is 22 years old, Ashish has grown into a boy trapped in a man's body, knowing nothing about the world outside of his idol Messi and the life lessons his mother has taught him throughout the years to get him ready for life away from their small island home. Fortified by his renewed determination, Ashish makes the decision to move out of the house with his mother's help and an almost unbelievable opportunity to see his idol, Messi, at the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Left to navigate the world on his own for the first time, he discovers his true self and finds his own passion.

On making her international debut, Neha said, "Embarking on the journey of 'Blue 52' has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It's a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I'm glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first". Director Ali El Arabi also expressed excitement about the project.

"Creating 'Blue 52' was a labor of love, blending the cinematic languages of Egypt, America, and India. Neha brought an unparalleled dedication to her role, infusing the character with a nuanced emotional depth. The picturesque locales of Kochi and the vibrant energy of Qatar served as the perfect canvas for our storytelling. This film is a testament to the collaborative spirit of international cinema, and I am excited for audiences to experience the richness we've crafted together," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)