Qatar court commutes death sentences of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers

A Qatar court on Thursday commuted the death sentences of eight former Indian naval officers arrested in the Dahra Global case, Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement. The sentence has been reduced to jail terms, the MEA said, according to a report in ANI.

The ANI report stated that the Minister of External Affairs describing the Qatar court's judgement, said, "We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced." The MEA further added that the detailed judgement in the case by the Qatar court is still awaited and that they are in close touch with the legal team in the Middle Eastern country.

The MEA statement, according to the ANI report, read, "The detailed judgement is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps. Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities."

Reportedly, eight Indian nationals were imprisoned in Qatar since October last year and they were accused of allegedly spying on a submarine programme. The retired naval officers were sentenced to death by a Qatar court on charges which were not made public yet. The ANI report cited the MEA press statement adding that earlier this month two hearings took place in the case.



"There have been two hearings. We filed an appeal, with the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. Two hearings have since been held. One was on November 30th and the other was on November 23rd. I think the next hearing is coming up soon," the MEA statement further read.

The report added that the Court of First Instance of Qatar passed the judgment against them.

The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that recently, a meeting happened between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad and they had a good conversation on the overall bilateral relationship.

PM modi reportedly met Qatar's Emir on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and discussed bilateral partnership and the "well being of Indian community" living in Qatar.

