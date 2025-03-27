Neha Kakkar has finally put out a clarification note stating that she performed in Melbourne absolutely for free as the 'Organisers ran away with my money’

In Pic: Neha Kakkar

Listen to this article Neha Kakkar claims she performed for free at Melbourne concert: ‘Organisers ran away with my money’ x 00:00

Neha Kakkar has been in the midst of controversy as she arrived late at her Melbourne concert. The singer has been facing backlash from netizens, and now, with so much hate coming towards her, she has finally put out a clarification note stating that she performed in Melbourne absolutely for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

Neha reveals the reason behind the Melbourne controversy

Neha took to her Instagram and shared, “They said she came 3 hrs late, did they even ask once that What happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage, I didn't even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn't want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone but now that it's come on my name, I had to speak up. So here it is!”

“Do you all know that I performed absolutely Free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food. Inspite of all this We still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything bcz there my fans were waiting for hrs for me,” she further added

Further, while continuing, Neha added, “Do you know our sound check got delayed by hrs coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when after so much of delay our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, couldn't do the sound check, we did not even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking my manager's calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there's still a lot to share but I guess this is enough…”

Neha thanks her fans

Neha concluded her note by thanking everyone and said, “I want to Thank all those people who spoke so beautifully for me, as if all this happened to them personally. I really appreciate all the efforts they all took to clarify my situation. I'm always gonna be thankful to all of them who attended my concert that day and cried with me and even danced their hearts out. I can't thank my NeHearts enough for always standing up for me and everyone who supported me and gave me only Love. Thank you”