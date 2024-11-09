Legendary singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the song ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ as well as ‘Hukkush Phukkush’ in Kartik Aaryan's latest film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Sonu Nigam, Kartik Aaryan Pic/AFP, Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ hit the big screens on Diwali. The film, which performed decent at the box office also lived up to its soundtrack expectations. Legendary singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the song ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ as well as ‘Hukkush Phukkush’, which highlights the electrifying energy of Rooh Baba who dances with kids.

Sonu Nigam ignored by kids as they mob Kartik Aaryan

Before the film’s release, Sonu Nigam performed ‘Hukkush Phukkush’ as a part of the promotions. Interestingly, the song features a crowd of 1000 children dancing alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film. At the event, Sonu Nigam added his unique, quirky charm, by singing the song, but as kids took over the stage, they ignored him and rushed towards the actor. Watch the video below.

Sadly! for this generation, Sonu Nigam is just a playback singer pic.twitter.com/OlGFr4Gxid — Indian Music (@Music_Vichaar) November 8, 2024

Netizens feel sad for Sonu Nigam

The video has garnered reactions on social media, with many feeling sad for the singer, who does not remain relevant to the younger generation.

One user wrote on X, “It's truly sad that today's kids don't recognize who the real talent is. Sonu Nigam is an absolute legend—a self-made artist who carved his own path without relying on the new generation's trends. Many of them don't even know who he is. When will they realize the impact of his music? They'll eventually feel sorry for themselves for missing the chance to bow down to the Indian music industry's icon, THE SONU NIGAM.”

“Sad that kids today do not recognize who the real talent is. Sonu Nigam is an absolute legend and self-made without the new gen PR,” added another.

Another user commented, “I feel bad for him. He is a legend. And look how down-to-earth he is. People don't realize the presence we are lucky to have.”

About Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is the third installment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The latest part had a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.