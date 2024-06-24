New bride Sonakshi Sinha cries after husband Zaheer Iqbal's friend wards off ‘nazar’ post marriage

After the celebration wrapped up, Sonakshi and Zaheer were welcomed home as newlyweds by the latter’s friend, and celebrity interior designer Jannat Vasi Lokhandwala.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Pic/Instagram

A video shared by Jannat shows her putting garlands around the couple and then breaking two flowers from each and doing circles - a way to ward off ‘nazar’ or evil eye. The ritual left Sonakshi in tears as she was welcomed into the family. Watch the video below.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day. Sonakshi shared a series of photos from her special day.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

At the wedding reception, Sonakshi wore a red-coloured silk saree. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles. The actor slayed the bun look at the reception also and she was adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun. The groom Zaheer looked handsome in a white Sherwani.

Salman Khan, who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid. Zaheer, too, made his debut in a Salman Khan-produced film -- 'Notebook' -- where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film ‘Double XL’.