Sources say after buying sprawling bungalow in north Goa, Ajay renovates it to include landscape garden and designer pool; family to ring in 2024 at the new villa

Ajay Devgn

New den for Devgn

If home is where the heart is, Ajay Devgn’s heart is currently in Goa. It turns out before the pandemic, the actor had bought a sprawling bungalow in Moira in north Goa. This year, he had it renovated just in time for New Year celebrations. Last week, Devgn—along with actor-wife Kajol, children Nysa and Yug, and the rest of the family— headed out to the beach state to ring in the new year in the comfort and quiet of their luxurious villa.

A view of the seven-bedroom villa in Moira, Goa

The superstar’s fondness for Goa is not surprising. He is said to have fallen in love with the state while shooting for his Golmaal and Singham franchises. A source reveals, “When he learnt of the spacious, seven-bedroom bungalow in Moira, he promptly saw the property and was taken by it. He saw it as the perfect home away from home for his family.” He threw open the doors of his lavish bungalow earlier this year for the shoot of his nephew Aaman Devgn’s yet-untitled debut vehicle, which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The source adds, “Some portions of the action-adventure film, also starring Rasha Thadani, have been shot at the Moira property. After the shoot concluded, Ajay sat down with his architect to have it renovated. It now includes a landscape garden, designer pool and a special elevator installed for his mother Veena Devgn, which directly leads to her room. Ajay personally supervised the décor, and the residence’s stylish interiors reflect his aesthetics. The Devgn family, including Ajay’s sister Neelam and his nephews Aaman and Danish, are currently holidaying there.” We hear the actor is negotiating a deal for another property in the same area.

After his New Year’s break, Devgn will dive into a month-long schedule of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in Hyderabad. “From the third week of January, Rohit will begin the film’s final schedule that will see leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan join Ajay,” says the source. After he wraps up Singham Again, Devgn apparently has two movies lined up—Rajkumar Gupta’s Raid 2, and the sequel to Son of Sardaar (2012). The actor will choose the one he wants to begin first.