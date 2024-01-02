New Year 2024: Twinkle Khanna shared glimpses from her year-end vacation with husband Akshay Kumar and kids-Aarav and Nitara

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar rang in New Year 2024 with their kids in the Maldives. The family had quite an adventurous start to the year as they went diving and cycling around the island. On Tuesday morning, Twinkle shared glimpses from this family trip to the Maldives.

The video shared by Twinkle began with her crashing into a pole while riding a bike. Akshay's laughter can be heard behind the camera as he records this awkward moment. The video also shows the couple posing together and laughing at a party spot. There are also glimpses of the family going deep sea diving. They also celebrate the success of Twinkle's latest book Welcome To Paradise during their holiday.

Sharing the video, Twinkle in her trademark humour wrote, "Aside from banging my wayward bike into a pole, this was truly paradise. It has also been a holiday where taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, I have already performed my own transmogrification by turning wine into cellulite:)

Now let’s see if I can perform another miracle and reverse this situation."

"If you have any grander resolutions feel free to inspire others by throwing them in the comments below," she added.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated announcement of the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was made. To kick off the year on a lively note, makers shared a new look for actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a glimpse of the film. In the picture, Akshay and Tiger could be seen on a jet ski. Akshay can be seen wearing a dark green tee and camouflage print joggers while Tiger stands bare-chested, flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don't forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let's rock 2024!"

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and a daughter Nitara, 11.