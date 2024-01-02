New Year 2024: Arjun Kapoor 'rises up' like a phoenix as he debuts his new tattoo, watch video!

On December 2, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to flaunt his new tattoo to the world. The actor rang in the new year 2024 with a permanent celebration that will last him forever

Arjun Kapoor debuts his new tattoo

New Year 2024 brought forth several Bollywood parties, but while others were partying the night away, Arjun Kapoor decided to make more of a permanent mark as he rang in New Year 2024. The actor took to Instagram to share a video that showcased his magnificent tattoo.

Arjun Kapoor 'rises up' like a phoenix as he debuts his new tattoo

On December 2, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to flaunt his new tattoo to the world. The actor rang in the new year 2024 with a permanent celebration that will last him forever. Arjun Kapoor marked the year by getting inked. The actor got a tattoo of what appeared to be a pheonix. The wings outstretched the word 'Rise'. The video was coupled with the hashtag #RisingFromTheAshes.

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor's previous tattoos

Previously, Arjun Kapoor got inked; he had tattooed the initials of his sister, Anushula, on his left wrist! Arjun reveals, “Tattoos, for me, are deeply personal. Anshula and I have gone through everything together. A is for Arjun, and A is for Anshula." He wrote on his Instagram account, "She is the Ace up my sleeve. @anshulakapoor and I are intertwined forever in life, also by the letter A."

He added, "We are intertwined by the letter A and each other. We have promised to look after each other and be there for each other, no matter what. Anshula is my number one human; she is the ace up my sleeve, and I decided to ink her initials on my body because of that. I have to admit that this is my favourite tattoo, hands down.”

Arjun Kapoor on Koffee with Karan 8

On the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, Arjun and host Karan Johar discussed the box office failures and how they navigated their way through them. Talking about the same, KJo said, “We all have public perceptions, we all have Instagram that shows a part of our personality that may or may not be accurate at times, but we are also combating box office pressures, industry dynamics.”

“Fubu, I'm gonna ask you sometimes when box offices have evaded you. What is the way and I always know that you have been upbeat and have a sense of humor which I think is there that in the face of failure you can laugh at yourself. How do you deal with it,” asked the filmmaker.

Opening up about it, Arjun said, “There is so much adversity I have faced in my life ya Karan, I think I have spoken on this couch before about many aspects of my life.”

“I am the first actor in my generation to deliver a 100 crore film, with Dharma and Sajid Nadiadwala that was ‘2 States’. I have seen the high, I have done a film like ‘Ki & Ka’ that did well, where I was a house husband, I have done all kinds of work, I have worked with so many people. I mean Akshay Kumar has spoken so openly about the fact that he almost considered leaving the profession at one point of time, 11-12 flops I think he has seen,” shared Arjun.