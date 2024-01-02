On December 2, a video surfaced on social media, which gave us an inside glimpse into Priyanka Chopra's celebrations with her dear husband Nick Jonas. The pictures showed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wearing quirky 'Happy New Year' glasses

Pic/ Jerryxmimi Instagram

Listen to this article New Year 2024: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate with quirky glasses and fireworks, take a look! x 00:00

New Year 2024: The new year has started, and a slew of celebrities, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, have given us an inside glimpse into their celebrations. To our delight, a video surfaced online that gave us a glimpse into Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's New Year celebrations with Madhu Chopra, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas. The family was all enjoying themselves in Cabo, Mexico, as they took part in NYE celebrations together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate with quirky glasses and fireworks

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 2, a video surfaced on social media, which gave us an inside glimpse into Priyanka Chopra's celebrations with her dear husband Nick Jonas. The pictures showed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wearing quirky 'Happy New Year' glasses. Priyanka looked stylish in a green ensemble, which she layered with a black jacket. The actress posed happily for the pictures with her tongue out. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas sported a blue outfit. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, was also seen in the video.

The video also shows Nick Jonas’ brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ð (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says she would abolish 'nuclear family set-up'

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, recently opened up on all things parenting and family. Madhu expressed that if she had things her way, she would throw out the nuclear family setup. In the book "Raising Stars" by Rashmi Uchil, she mentioned that Priyanka mentions her family in interviews so much because she was raised by a tea. Madhu expressed that while she was busy with her career, Priyanka and Siddhant were being raised by relatives.

Madhu Chopra said, “I am the proudest mom, and Priyanka is my favourite topic of conversation. I take so much pride in my children. I gave so little. In return, Priyanka has blossomed so much.” Talking about how a mother influences their child, Madhu Chopra said a mother's influence amounts to 95%, while a father and the rest of the family amount to the remaining 5%. In an earlier interview, Madhu Chopra confessed that her children had never complained about being absent from their lives.

“In my opinion, the nuclear family set-up should be thrown out of the window,” Madhu continued. “My kids grew up with their maasi, mani, mama, and cousins. Family is most important to me, and the same goes for the kids. In every interview Priyanka gives, she talks about family. Though I was always a working mother, I always made sure the kids were never left to themselves. My children love the joint family system. We throw family get-togethers at the drop of a hat. There are nine kids on my husband’s side and nine kids on my side. When the cousins get together, they have a blast. They are so close that you will never be able to tell the cousin from the real sibling. The bond is so strong. Even after me, they will be there for each other,” she added.