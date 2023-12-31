Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says she would abolish 'nuclear family set-up' and 'throw it out of the window

Updated on: 31 December,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, recently opened up on all things parenting and family. Madhu expressed that if she had things her way, she would throw out the nuclear family setup

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says she would abolish 'nuclear family set-up' and 'throw it out of the window

Priyanka and Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, recently opened up on all things parenting and family. Madhu expressed that if she had things her way, she would throw out the nuclear family setup. In the book "Raising Stars" by Rashmi Uchil, she mentioned that Priyanka mentions her family in interviews so much because she was raised by a tea. Madhu expressed that while she was busy with her career, Priyanka and Siddhant were being raised by relatives.


Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says she would abolish 'nuclear family set-up' 


Madhu Chopra said, “I am the proudest mom, and Priyanka is my favourite topic of conversation. I take so much pride in my children. I gave so little. In return, Priyanka has blossomed so much.” Talking about how a mother influences their child, Madhu Chopra said a mother's influence amounts to 95%, while a father and the rest of the family amount to the remaining 5%. In an earlier interview, Madhu Chopra confessed that her children had never complained about being absent from their lives.


“In my opinion, the nuclear family set-up should be thrown out of the window,” Madhu continued. “My kids grew up with their maasi, mani, mama, and cousins. Family is most important to me, and the same goes for the kids. In every interview Priyanka gives, she talks about family. Though I was always a working mother, I always made sure the kids were never left to themselves. My children love the joint family system. We throw family get-togethers at the drop of a hat. There are nine kids on my husband’s side and nine kids on my side. When the cousins get together, they have a blast. They are so close that you will never be able to tell the cousin from the real sibling. The bond is so strong. Even after me, they will be there for each other,” she added.

In a previous interview with India Today, Madhu expressed regret about sending Priyanka off to boarding school when she was very young. “I still cry when I think about it and I still feel guilty. My fault was that I sent her to a boarding school. Not the best decision of my life,” she said.

priyanka chopra madhu chopra bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment

