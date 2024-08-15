Breaking News
Nick Jonas locks lips with his 'Forever Date' Priyanka Chopra in adorable video

Updated on: 15 August,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Nick Jonas dropped a video where Priyanka Chopra can be seen happily posing for photographs while he is recording her, they then share a kiss and enjoy the happy moment

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. Pic/Instagram

Singer and actor Nick Jonas always melt the hearts of his fans whenever he shares adorable moments with his better half and actor Priyanka Chopra. Again, he left his fans in awe with a lovable video featuring his 'Forever Date'.


On Wednesday, Nick dropped a video on Instagram where Priyanka can be seen happily posing for photographs while Nick is recording her. Then, the couple can be seen kissing each other and enjoying the happy moment.



Along with the post, he wrote, "My forever date".


 
 
 
 
 
Priyanka wore a green outfit while Nick chose to wear formal wear.

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section.

A user wrote, "How beautiful they are".

Another fan commented, "I love this couple."

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the other hand, Nick will be seen in 'The Good Half,' a comedy-drama film, directed by Robert Schwartzman, which boasts a cast including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.

