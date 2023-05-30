Breaking News
Railway police rescue 4-yr-old kidnapped from Vasai within 8 hours
Murder case to be registered against 6 trustees of charitable trust
Mumbai Crime: Two held for duping sports gear firm owner of Rs 2.45cr
Maharashtra’s most-delayed rail project ready, but awaits ribbon-cutting
Mumbai: Private agencies to monitor roads for hazards this monsoon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Nick Jonas praises Tiger Shroff for recreating Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife song

Nick Jonas praises Tiger Shroff for recreating ‘Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife’ song

Updated on: 30 May,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The song is a remake of King’s popular track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ which received massive responses from the fans and has gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube

Nick Jonas praises Tiger Shroff for recreating ‘Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife’ song

Nick Jonas and Tiger Shroff. Pics/AFP, Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Nick Jonas praises Tiger Shroff for recreating ‘Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife’ song
x
00:00

Singer Nick Jonas lauded actor Tiger Shroff after the latter on Monday sang ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ version of Indian artiste King and Nick. Tiger earlier today dropped a video of himself singing ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ song and captioned it, “My small take on the ‘afterlife’ #maanmerijaan.” After the video was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.


Nick praised his singing and wrote, “Love it bro” The ‘Heropanti’ actor re-shared singer’s comment on his Insta story and wrote, “Excuse me while I flex this a little bit! But when one my fav artists appreciates! Just have to…thank you.”



Actor Ronit Boseroy also commented, “Wonderfully done.”

Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “Too good brother.”

The song is a remake of King’s popular track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ which received massive responses from the fans and has gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube. In 2020, Tiger made his singing debut with the tune ‘Unbelievable’. In 2021, he released the singles Casanova and Vande Mataram, and in 2022, he released ‘Poori Gal Baat’. In 2022, he made his playback singing debut for composer AR Rahman with the duet Miss Hairan. He co-wrote the song for the action picture alongside Nisa Shetty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the UK along with the entire film team. Also gearing up for an interesting line-up of films including ‘Ganapath’, amongst many others unannounced.

Also Read: Confirmed! Collaboration between Nick Jonas and KING

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Nick Jonas tiger shroff bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK