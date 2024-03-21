Breaking News
Nitesh Tiwari's cinematic journey, from Dangal to Chhichhore and Bawaal

Updated on: 21 March,2024 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |



With a string of impactful films to his credit, Tiwari has showcased his adeptness across various genres, cementing his status as a prolific director. 

Taking a look back at Nitesh Tiwari's films

Nitesh Tiwari stands out as one of the most accomplished and insightful filmmakers in Indian cinema. With a string of impactful films to his credit, Tiwari has showcased his adeptness across various genres, cementing his status as a prolific director. Let's delve into the films of Nitesh Tiwari that exemplify why he is regarded among the most successful directors in Indian cinema:


1) Dangal
At the forefront is the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal', a cinematic masterpiece that resonated deeply with audiences. Tiwari's direction captivated hearts worldwide, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success, firmly establishing him as a force to reckon with in filmmaking.


2) Chhichhore
Tiwari's directorial prowess shines brightly in 'Chhichhore', a heartwarming tale celebrating the bonds of friendship. The film's poignant narrative struck a chord with viewers, earning accolades for its storytelling finesse and surpassing the 150 crore mark at the box office.


3) Bawaal
Transitioning seamlessly into the digital realm, Tiwari continued his winning streak with 'Bawaal', featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film's compelling portrayal of love amidst adversity further solidified Tiwari's position as a commercially successful filmmaker.

4) Bhootnath Returns
With 'Bhootnath Returns', Tiwari demonstrated his versatility by delivering a captivating political satire. Amitabh Bachchan's stellar performance coupled with Tiwari's directorial acumen propelled the film to box office success, reaffirming Tiwari's status as a bankable director.

5) Chillar Party
Tiwari's directorial finesse shines through in 'Chillar Party', a delightful narrative that seamlessly blends entertainment with a noble message. Produced by Salman Khan's Being Human Productions, the film garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging storytelling and resonant themes.

Nitesh Tiwari's body of work exemplifies his remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to crafting compelling stories that resonate with audiences across India and beyond.

nitesh tiwari dangal bollywood Entertainment News chillar party Chhichhore
