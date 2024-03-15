While Andaz Apna Apna director Santoshi scripts sequel with Aamir-Salman in mind, producer’s family asserts film’s rights rest with them; shares plans to make part two on their own

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna

In November, it will be 30 years to Andaz Apna Apna (1994)—the madcap comedy that introduced us to the happy-go-lucky duo Amar and Prem, to Crime Master Gogo’s “ghagra” and Teja’s “mark”, and an amateur kidnapping plan. It’s not surprising that even today, fans are rooting for a sequel to the Aamir Khan and Salman Khan-led comedy. Director Rajkumar Santoshi and the family of the late producer Vinay Sinha, too, have often expressed interest in making a second instalment. Now, we hear that the director has begun writing the sequel with his original leading men in mind. But there’s a catch—the film’s rights rest with the late Sinha’s children, Namrata, Amod and Priti.

In 2019, rumours were rife that the Sinhas were planning the sequel with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh

In 2022, Santoshi had mentioned to mid-day that he had a concept for the sequel to the cult classic. Sources say the filmmaker, who is currently directing Aamir’s home production, Lahore, 1947, is simultaneously writing the comedy. This is at odds with the plans of the Sinha family, who, in 2019, reportedly intended to take the brand ahead with stars from the current crop. A source reveals, “In 2019, rumours were rife that the producers wanted to make Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. While their characters were to be named Amar and Prem, they were to have completely different backgrounds and the story would have no relation with the 1994 original. At the moment, the makers are treading cautiously on the matter. They are undecided whether they want to rope in Aamir and Salman with a top director at the helm, or cast gen-next stars. Regardless, it’s certain that Santoshi cannot make a sequel without the Sinhas’ go-ahead.”

Rajkumar Santoshi

When mid-day reached out to Priti, she asserted that only the family can take the brand forward, with a director of their choice. “Andaz Apna Apna is a legacy film, and as its rightful owners, we have to be careful about taking it forward. Talks of a sequel have been happening [within my team] for a long time. When it happens, we’ll proudly announce it with everyone,” she said. The family is planning to celebrate the movie’s 30th anniversary. “Last year, we launched the Andaz Apna Apna memorabilia website and this year too, there’s an idea to celebrate the anniversary of this cult classic.”