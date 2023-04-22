Breaking News
'Andaz Apna Apna' duo Salman Khan and Aamir Khan pose together on Eid; check out

Updated on: 22 April,2023 12:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's picture together reminded fans of their 'Andaz Apna Apna' days

'Andaz Apna Apna' duo Salman Khan and Aamir Khan pose together on Eid; check out

Aamir Khan with Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have treated fans with the perfect Eid wish. The duo posed together for a picture and it was shared by Salman Khan on his social media handle. Salman shared the happy picture with his long-time friend and co-star to wish all his fans on Eid. 


Salman Khan is seen wearing a plain black shirt, while Aamir kept it casual in a blue t-shirt. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan wrote, "Chand Mubarak", along with the moon emoji. 




Fans were taken back to Salman and Aamir's 'Andaz Apna Apna' days. The film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is a classic and has passed the test of time. Salman and Aamir essayed the role of Prem and Amar who were trying to best each other to woo a rich girl.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are among the top stars in the country. Recently, at the Filmfare press conference, Salman was asked about his views on current actors. He said, “All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily.” He further explained, “Av five mein kaun hai (who are these five people)? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay. ”

After a pause, Salman continued, “We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out. Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to combat that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so).”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan returned to the big screen on Eid after four years with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Fans of the superstar celebrated the opening day of the film with music and dance outside theatres. 

 

