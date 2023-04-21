Salman Khan fans call Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 'Eid ki Eidi' as they gather for first day first show at Gaiety

Fans of Salman Khan gathered at Gaiety Galaxy to celebrate the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Mid-day.com was on ground to capture the fan frenzy.

A Salman Khan release is no less than a festival for his fans, and they have been waiting for four years to watch his movie in theatres. The Bollywood superstar is returning to the big screen after four years with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Mid-day went to the Gaiety Galaxy theatre to capture the fan frenzy on ground as bhaijaan’s film releases today.

We met fans from all over who had come to celebrate the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. We saw huge cutouts and posters of the film, as well as fans dressed in the various looks Salman is seen sporting in the film. They were seen dancing to dhol beats before the first day first show at Gaiety Galaxy.

The excitement was evident in the reaction of Mahendra Patel, who had come from Kandivali to watch the film. He said, “Bhai ki movie dekhne aya hoon, Gaiety hi achha lagta hai. I enjoyed the trailer a lot - I really love Salman a lot. I make sure I get a customised T-shirt made for every Salman Khan movie. Aaj dhamaka hone wala hai.”

Shantanu Ghosh, from Chhindwara, talked about how the release of this movie is like a festival for the fans. “Eid ki Eidi hai yeh from Salman to his fans and we all love him as a family. I also play his double,” said Shantanu, who turned up in various looks of Salman from the film.

Kiran Parmar and Hansa Parmar had come down from Somnath, Veraval to watch Salman's movie. They said that the Being Human foundation had called them, and were looking forward to meeting Salman Khan. They were among the bunch of fans who had gathered outside the theatre before the show, looking forward to watching the Salman Khan spectacle on screen.

Vijay Shah from Bandra, a 57-year-old fan of Salman, said he hoped that this film also works its magic at the box office like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. "Shah Rukh Khan saved Bollywood. I am hoping this film also does the same. I have been coming to this theatre for 50 years. I always buy 100-200 tickets, first day first show," Shah told Mid-Day.com.