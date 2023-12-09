Breaking News
Nitin Mukesh gives special gift to 'Indian Idol 14' contestant

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
This weekend, the show will be celebrating '100 years of Mukesh ji' in the presence of his son Nitin Mukesh.

Neil Nitin Mukesh with father Nitin Mukesh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Singer Nitin Mukesh Mathur, who will make a special appearance in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol Season 14', will be seen presenting contestant Dipan Mitra with his late father and renowned singer Mukesh’s 'tie' as a token of appreciation for his performance.


This weekend, the show will celebrating '100 years of Mukesh ji' in the presence of his son Nitin Mukesh. Mukesh Chand Mathur, better known as Mukesh, is remembered as one of the most acclaimed playback singers of the Hindi film industry.


Paying homage to Mukesh's contribution to the music industry, the contestants will sing some of his iconic songs and also have the privilege to hear some golden stories of Mukesh's journey through his son Nitin. Contestant Dipan Mitra, who is from Kolkata, will be seen singing Mukesh's hit songs 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein’ from the 1976 classic ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, and ‘Sawan Ka Mahina' from the 1967 film ‘Milan'. His performance is so good that he will receive a standing ovation from the judges.


Praising him, Nitin Mukesh says: "I can feel my father Mukesh ji's romance in your voice. And to further appreciate your performance, I want to give you a special gift that belonged to my father. I want to give you his tie, and I am sure that whenever you wear it, you will sing more beautifully.” ‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.

