Anil Kapoor not talking properly Boney Kapoor reveals his brother is angry over No Entry 2 snub
'Anil Kapoor not talking properly': Boney Kapoor reveals his brother is angry over 'No Entry 2' snub

Updated on: 30 March,2024 11:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'No Entry' is the official remake of the Tamil film 'Charlie Chaplin' (2002). It featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. 

'Anil Kapoor not talking properly': Boney Kapoor reveals his brother is angry over 'No Entry 2' snub

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Pic/Instagram

It's been two decades since the multi-starrer comedy film 'No Entry' hit the big screens. It was recently reported that director Anees Bazmee had put its sequel 'No Entry Mein Entry' back on the table, with plans to roll it out next year. The second installment will feature Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh instead of the original cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. 


'No Entry' is the official remake of the Tamil film 'Charlie Chaplin' (2002). It also starred  Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, and Boman Irani.


Anil’s brother and film producer Boney Kapoor, recently opened up about how the news of the film's casting led to the two not being on talking terms. 


In an interview with Zoom, Boney shared, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did. Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting. In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. 

His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. 

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, Boney had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of ‘Maidaan’ was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

boney kapoor anil kapoor arjun kapoor Salman Khan Entertainment News
