Boney Kapoor confirms Diljit Dosanjh's exit from No entry 2: 'We have parted in good spirits'

Updated on: 03 September,2025 05:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Diljit Dosanjh, who was earlier linked to No Entry 2, is no longer part of the film. Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed his exit, citing scheduling conflicts but stressed they parted on good terms

Boney Kapoor confirms Diljit Dosanjh's exit from No entry 2: 'We have parted in good spirits'

Diljit Dosanjh and Boney kapoor

Boney Kapoor confirms Diljit Dosanjh's exit from No entry 2: 'We have parted in good spirits'
Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2 has been in trouble ever since its announcement. Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh, who was reportedly a part of the film, is no longer associated with the project. Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that the actor has exited in good spirit due to a tight schedule.

Boney Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh exiting No Entry 2

In an interaction with NDTV, Kapoor confirmed that the Good Newwz actor is not a part of No Entry 2. He said, “Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements; hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together.” Reports suggest that Diljit's packed schedule, particularly his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13, clashed with the film's shoot. Currently, he is balancing back-to-back projects with his international tours.


 
 
 
 
 
On the work front, Diljit will next be seen in Border 2 with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol. He wrapped up shooting for his schedule.

Boney on not retaining OG cast

Previously, Boney Kapoor spoke about the film’s casting and not being able to retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan for the sequel. “Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8 to 10 years, but somehow things didn’t materialise. We will miss them. Now, we’re trying to give it a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But yes, we will miss Salman, Anil, and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in 'No Entry', and they were most loved.”

Praising the original trio, he said, “Salman is a fantastic guy, Anil is a fantastic guy, brother and actor. Fardeen is one of the best people I’ve known in the industry. I will miss them. But somehow, we’ve moved on, and let’s hope the decision proves right.”

About No Entry franchise

No Entry (2005), directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, was a Bollywood comedy blockbuster featuring an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly. The story revolved around extra-marital affairs and chaos.

