Nora Fatehi, the actress-singer attended Louis Vuitton's show, where she opted for a bodycon dress by the brand, featuring full sleeves and a turtleneck.

Nora Fatehi

Listen to this article Nora Fatehi amps up the glam quotient in a Louis Vuitton outfit for her Paris Fashion Week debut x 00:00

Global sensation Nora Fatehi made a stunning debut at the recently held and much-celebrated 2024 edition of Paris Fashion Week. The actress-singer attended Louis Vuitton's show, where she opted for a bodycon dress by the brand, featuring full sleeves and a turtleneck.

Nora Fatehi makes her Paris Fashion Week 2024 debut

The outfit boasted a chained back detail, adding extra oomph to the overall look. Nora elevated her ensemble by pairing it with knee-high boots. The global star accessorized with dainty jewelry and chose soft glam makeup, perfectly balancing chic and elegance—further establishing why she is hailed as a global fashion icon.

Nora was seated in the front row alongside Congolese singer Maitre Gims and Louis Vuitton’s head, Pietro Beccari. Her presence at the prestigious event, alongside some of the world’s most renowned personalities such as Hollywood actress Zendaya, Black Pink member Lisa and others, highlighted her international appeal.

The actress, who enjoys a fan following of over 47 million on Instagram, is currently cherishing the success of her tracks 'Pepeta' and 'Dirty Little Secret,' including her latest release 'Nora,' as well as her FIFA anthem 'Light The Sky.' Having already carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with her acting and dancing prowess, Nora is now solidifying her status as a singer, proving that she is a versatile, holistic artist.

About Nora Fatehi's work front

On the work front, Nora is joining forces with the veteran star Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Milind Soman, Dino Morea to come together for the series 'The Royals'.

The makers made an announcement about the cast on August 14. Taking to its Instagram handle, Netflix posted a video featuring the stars of the series. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The show is produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy. Talking about the series, they jointly issued a statement, "The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today's startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine. Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce!"