Nora Fatehi says most celebrity couples marry to be in the 'right camp and circles' and to stay 'relevant'

Actress Nora Fatehi is currently basking in the success of her recently released comedy film 'Madgaon Express' which marked the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. After the release of the film, Nora has been doing interviews where she has spoken up about her journey in the industry and her observations about the movies. During a conversation with Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Nora made a revelation about celebrity couples who pretend to be in love. She said that most stay together to remain relevant.

Nora said, "Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can't with me… that's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating... but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout. People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even. They think, 'I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the three years because she has a few films releasing and they were doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave'. People are that calculative. Those are predators, too."

She added, “(It all comes out of a need for) money and fame... these guys and girls will destroy their whole life for money, fame and power. Nothing is worse than getting married to someone that you don't even love and then living with them for years... most of the people in our industry are here doing that nonsense. Just because they want to be in the right camp and circles. They want to be relevant, because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plan – plan A, plan B and plan C... I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health and happiness because work is work, home life and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal.”

On the acting front, Nora appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Street Dancer 3D'. She was also recognised for her role in 'Batla House' with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, the actress has been a judge on shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Best Dancer'. She also performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup last year. Fatehi performed the song 'Light the Sky' alongside Balqees, Rahma Raid, and Manal.