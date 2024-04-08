Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘Lootcase’ is one of Kunal Kemmu’s best works. He even received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy.

Hrithik Roshan, Kunal Kemmu Pic/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who time and again reviews movies of his contemporaries, this time decided to critique Kunal Kemmu’s film ‘Lootcase’ which was released in 2020. Hrithik showered praise on Kunal on Sunday and took to his X (formerly Twitter) to commend the actor.

He wrote, "I just saw Lootcase. Loved it !! Kunal Khemu is such a brilliant actor. Been hearing rave reviews for his Madgaon Express as well. But Lootcase is just terrific. My belated congratulations to its director Rajesh Krishnan and all the actors and entire team! What a fun film! (Accompanied by an oncoming fist emoji."

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘Lootcase’ is rightly considered one of Kunal Kemmu’s best works. The actor even received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his work in the film in 2021.

Appreciated by both, the audiences and critics, ‘Lootcase’ is a laugh riot co-starring Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz in key roles. The film revolves around the life of a middle-class man named Nandan Kumar (played by Kunal Kemmu) who struggles to balance his family issues and finances. However, a big twist in his life happens when he ends up bumping into a red coloured suitcase full of money.

Meanwhile, Kunal is being lauded for ‘Madgaon Express’ which marked his directorial debut. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles. It is the story of three childhood friends who embark on a beach escapade to Goa, but their trip goes completely off track.

Kunal told mid-day.com, “I had written the film for myself to act in. But when I narrated it to Farhan, he suggested that I direct it. I felt I wasn’t getting the opportunities I wanted. Do I want to crib about the opportunities that I don’t have, or work on creating opportunities? That’s how Madgaon Express happened.”

Coming to Hrithik Roshan, he was last seen in the patriotic action thriller, Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and others in key roles. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.

(With inputs from ANI)