Siblings Day 2024: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and others wished their favourites on the special day

Siblings Day 2024: Brothers and sisters are those friends whom God has given to us. Having a brother or a sister is always a blessing; our siblings are our secret keepers, our friends, and our saviours. Today, as the world celebrates the special day for siblings, our Bollywood actors also took out some time to wish their favourites. From Taapsee Pannu, and Varun Dhawan to Shilpa Shetty, B-town actors dropped cute posts to wish their siblings.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared a post with his brother Rohit Dhawan, saying that his brother was the first one to believe in him when no one else did. The actor, while dropping the post, wrote, “I would be nowhere in life without my elder brother. The first person who believed in me was my brother. #happysiblingsday”

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently dominating all the headlines for her intimate marriage with beau Mathias Beau, also wished her sister Shagun Pannu on Siblings Day. The actress, while sharing a cute post with Shagun, said, “And this shows that excessive gyaan makes u lose it and then the conversations sound like this… Concluding our living room conversation series with this part 3 of #ShagunSays coz #MySiblingSmartest Also #HappySiblingsDay”

Shilpa Shetty, who never misses an opportunity to praise her sister Shamita Shetty, took to her Instagram stories and shared a cute wish on Sibling Day. Shilpa, while dropping the pic, wrote, “sister love #happysiblingsday Love you to the moon and back Always will Tunki @shamitashettyofficial”

Varun Dhawan's Work Front

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for filmmaker Atlee's next, which is the remake of the Tamil film 'Theri.' The film named ‘Baby John’ also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. He will reportedly start with 'Dulhania 3' after wrapping up Atlee's film. Along with 'Dulhania 3,' Varun will also be shooting for his father David Dhawan's next. Earlier reports suggested that Janhvi Kapoor will replace Alia Bhatt in the third movie in the franchise. An official announcement is yet to come.

Taapsee Pannu on the Work Front

Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba,' co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. While dropping the teaser, Taapsee wrote, “Rishu aur Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

Shilpa Shetty on the Work Front

Shilpa Shetty was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.