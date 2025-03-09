Nora Fatehi opened up about how many in the industry believe that she is arrogant just because she is straightforward.

Nora Fatehi

Listen to this article ‘She can eat 100 Noras’: Nora Fatehi reveals how people in the industry do negative PR to put her down x 00:00

Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved actresses in the industry, especially with her dance moves in several songs; she has ruled many hearts. As the actress is gearing up to impress the audience with her acting skills in the upcoming film Be Happy, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, she shared how some of her colleagues from the industry pay to do negative PR against her.

Nora Fatehi gets judged for demanding a lead role

In a recent conversation with BBC Asian Network, Nora opened up about how many in the industry believe that she is arrogant just because she is straightforward. She also stated that people judge her when she requests to play the lead in any film.

Nora said, "My logic is that everyone should be allowed to do songs, and everyone should act. But it should be fair for everybody. When I see these songs, you know what I like about them? That girls are coming out, being confident, being sexy, and trying to perform. What I don't like is when everybody starts using my name as a marketing tool."

Nora Fatehi calls out negative PR against her

Further, while revealing the shocking reality of how people in the industry consciously make efforts to degrade her by doing negative PR, she said, "So when they want to market a song, they think, 'Let's compare it to Nora,' and I don't like that. All of the PR agencies are doing it. A new song is coming out? Cool, so they'll be like, 'Nora’s career is over,' or 'She can eat 100 Noras for breakfast.'"

She further stated that she knows exactly who is behind these tactics and shared, “I know who's behind this, and I know how much you have to pay to do that. I get a lot of PR packages convincing me to do the same, but I refuse. I won’t compare myself to anyone or bring someone else down. If a song is going to work, it should be because people appreciate my talent, not because they’re excited to replace someone else—that’s just ridiculous."

Nora, while talking about her upcoming film, shared, "Working on Be Happy has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Portraying a dancer was especially meaningful to me, as it allowed me to merge my two greatest passions—acting and dancing. I've always enjoyed working with children, and it was wonderful to see Inayat bring such authenticity to her character. Sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan was a fantastic experience—his dedication and focus elevated every scene."