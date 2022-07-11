Breaking News
Nora Fatehi: Tough to be behind the camera and in front of it

Updated on: 11 July,2022 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

Nora Fatehi, who turns director with music video Dirty little secret, says it’s exhausting but creatively satisfying to bring her vision alive

Nora Fatehi: Tough to be behind the camera and in front of it

Nora Fatehi


The decision to turn director for her music video was instinctive. Having featured in several hit singles, Nora Fatehi felt it was time to bring her own vision alive, leading to the creation of Dirty little secret. “It requires a lot of pre-planning,” says Fatehi, who was on double duty as the director and lead star of the track with Zack Knight. “It was physically exhausting, especially the last day of the shoot. We shot for around 20 hours. [I had to make sure] that the dancers were in sync; the lighting would take time, but it all came alive during the editing.”  
 
Few in the industry can match her dancing skills. Fatehi believes that her command over the art form, coupled with the experience of fronting several popular songs, made the transition to direction easier. “When you are an artiste, you just know when it’s the right shot or when the set-up is correct. Similarly, as a director, you just know when [all the aspects] are fitting together [seamlessly]. As a creative person, so much is going on in my mind. I want [those ideas] to come alive. It’s tough to be behind the camera and in front of it, but it gives a sense of satisfaction when you see the end result.”

One look at Dirty little secret, and it is easy to see how she is influenced by international music videos. Fatehi says, “I idolise Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Beyoncé. They are global icons who did it all — whether they are singing or writing their own songs. The idea of being versatile inspired me.”


