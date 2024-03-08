Nora Fatehi turns Mumbai metro into dance floor along with 'Madgaon Express' co-stars Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, watch

Actor Nora Fatehi along with co-stars Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary from the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express' was seen dancing inside the Mumbai metro on Friday

Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu in the Mumbai metro (All Pics/Yogen Shah)

The trailer of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express' indeed opened up to a roaring response from the audience. Keeping up the spree, the makers took the audience into the world of madness with the launch of the coolest party song of the Year, 'Baby Bring It On'. Now, taking the ever-hyped fervor to the next level, the team was seen dancing to the 'Baby Bring It On' song in the Mumbai metro. The cast of 'Madgaon Express' Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi took up the promotional spree to the Mumbai metros.

Fully energized, the trio danced with the fan in the metro on the 'Baby Bring It On' song from the comedy entertainer. They also invited people in the metro to shake their legs with them and saw active participation. Their arrival at the metro led to several people joining them in the fun entertainment in between their hectic life.

The song 'Baby Bring it On' is composed, arranged, conducted, and produced by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul. The lyrics (Hindi) are penned by Kumaar, and the original Marathi lyrics are by Ajay-Atul.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

Kunal has donned a director's hat with the film 'Madgaon Express,' which stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. In an interview with ANI, Nora opened up about working with Kunal and other star cast in the film.

On Tuesday, Kunal unveiled the film's trailer, which showcases three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa. Their dream, however, comes true but only to turn into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark on a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa. Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy-drama."

'Madgaon Express' will be released on March 22. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, Nora is currently enjoying fans' positive response to her performance in the recently released action thriller film 'Crakk-Jeetega to Jiyegaa'.