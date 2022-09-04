Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys a stunning sunset as she shoots in Uzbekistan for her upcoming film

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 September,2022 11:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Recently the actress took to her Instagram showing the scenic beauty she is shooting at, Looks like Nushrratt is having an asthetic time as she dances to the tunes of Suraj ki Baahon mein admist the sunset enjoying it to the core, in her latest videos she has shared

Nushrratt Bharuccha. Pic/Yogen Shah


Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently in Uzbekistan shooting for her upcoming Film. 


Recently the actress took to her Instagram showing the scenic beauty she is shooting at, Looks like Nushrratt is having an asthetic time as she dances to the tunes of Suraj ki Baahon mein admist the sunset enjoying it to the core, in her latest videos she has shared. 

The actress was last seen in Janhit Mein Jaari, where she took on a challenging role of selling condoms in the small town of MP in Janhit Mein Jaari. Her performance is more powerful than ever and we can most certainly say that the actress deserves humongous credit for the same. She was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience. 

After her shoot in Uzbekistan, the actress is all set to shoot for her much awaited film Chorri 2 in November reprising the role of Minal , also we are awaiting her to be seen in Ram Setu.

