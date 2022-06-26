Nushrratt Bharuccha shines in pink prints, exuding 'weekend' vibes

"Knock Knock. Who's there? WEEKEND!" captioned the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' star on Instagram, with a butterfly emoji at the end

Picture courtesy/Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha turned up the glam quotient, exuding 'Weekend' vibes with her latest social media pictures looking stunning as usual.

"Knock Knock. Who's there? WEEKEND!" captioned the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' star on Instagram, with a butterfly emoji at the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt donned a pretty pink-hued co-ord set and we can't take our eyes off this perfect monsoon attire.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha exudes style, grace in recent photos

Nushrratt has established a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry with many noteworthy movies. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Love Sex aur Dhokha' in 2010. However, she rose to fame with her film, 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in the year 2011.

Some of the actor's most well-known films include 'Chhorii", 'Dream Girl', and 'Chhalaang'.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha: Couldn't have asked for a better co-actor than Akshay Kumar

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Nushrratt is bathing in the success of her latest film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', a light-hearted comedy on safe sex. The film also features actor Anud Singh Dhaka and is directed by Jai Basantu Singh. Further, Nushrratt has also started shooting for her upcoming project 'Selfiee' in Bhopal. Actors Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty star in this movie as well.