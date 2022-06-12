Nushrratt Bharuccha: I couldn't have asked for a better co-actor than Akshay Kumar

Nushrratt joined mid-day.com for a chat

Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha whose film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' has just hit the theatres, recently joined mid-day.com for a special conversation. Besides, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' she also spoke about her upcoming films 'Ram Setu' and 'Selfiee.'

Speaking about 'Ram Setu' she says, "Ram Setu is my first film with Akshay Kumar sir and I couldn't have asked for a better co-actor. I could not have asked for a better set-up, in terms of producer and co-actors like Jacqueline Fernandez. It's the nicest, loving and caring bunch of people. There are no disappointments on fights, things happen with love. After all these years I needed that care and that environment to just feel part of the industry. That film for me is absolute love, I can't think beyond it."

