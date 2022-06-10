Watch video! Nushrratt Bharuccha on dealing with judgmental people in the industry, despite her success

The actress got into an exclusive chat with mid-day.com

Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

The leads of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ that releases today, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka, caught up with mid-day.com for an exclusive chat. The actress who has been part of the industry since 2006, had her share of struggles and had to face disappointments before finding success.

However, Nushrratt says despite being part of successful films, she has to still deal with judgmental people within the industry. She says, “The success doesn’t make the disappointments disappear, they are very much there! That’s just part of the job. I don’t think disappointments should deter you from the path you are on. I can say this in a heartbeat and there’s no one who can challenge me otherwise, it’s not easy being a girl. We can say ‘women empowerment’ we can say ‘ek womaniya sab pe bhaari’ who hota nahi hai. The fight is very much real, it’s on an everyday basis. The success dosen’t make anything easier, it makes things tougher because then you have another judgement passed that ‘she thinks too much of herself’ or ‘she’s become…whatever they want to attach to you.’ I was fighting against the same things five years ago, that I am today.

