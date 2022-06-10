Watch video! Nushrratt Bharuccha: My cat is convinced the TV pointer is a mouse

Nushrratt features on the latest episode of Celebrity Pet Parents

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Noah

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is the latest guest to feature on mid-day.com’s special series ‘Celebrity Pet Parents.’ The actress is pet mom to Noah and Lola, who she adopted.

Speaking about how they entered her life, she reveals, “I’ve never had pets growing up, my parents never had the idea of keeping pets in the house. I’ve never been a cat person either, I didn’t know I would feel so much for cats. My make-up artist from previous films Salim, has a lot of cats. He had a kitten whose parents had too many kids and they were giving away the kittens. He called and said, ‘They won’t have a house, you’re alone why don’t you shelter one of these cats?’ He was too cute so I said I’ll take the risk. Then I fell in love and there was a stray cat who someone had rescued from the road and could not keep her so then I adopted another one!”

Sharing some cute and funny habits of her cats, the actress says, “They are such brats, when I go to them to play they don’t want attention, that time they act pricey. Both of them are pricey to another level. When you ignore them they coming running behind you and sit on your feet and do some cute things. When I put on the laser they run behind it. The TV pointer keeps moving and my cat is convinced it’s a mouse and I say ‘Beta it is not to be caught.’

