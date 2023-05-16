Breaking News
THIS is where Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys brun maska and chai in Mumbai

Updated on: 16 May,2023 01:48 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Nushrratt turns a year older on May 17th

THIS is where Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys brun maska and chai in Mumbai

Nushrratt Bharuccha

THIS is where Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys brun maska and chai in Mumbai
'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who rings in her birthday on May 17th is a true-blue Mumbai girl. The actress had got into a conversation with mid-day.com on the special series 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' where she revealed all her favourites in the city. Read on to find out more!


Speaking about places in the city where she has fond memories, the actress said, "Jai Hind college and Churchgate station. The brun maska and chai right outside Churchgate station or the bhurji pav surely. The drive up to Walkeshwar is another favourite. Sukh Sagar is where I have strawberries and fresh cream. In Juhu I like Amar juice centre."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Sharing memories of studios that are close to her heart she said, "Aram nagar and Famous studio in Worli. For Famous studios I had to count one hour as travel time. It would take me an hour to travel back and forth from Juhu."

When quizzed about her favourite shopping spots in the city, Nushrratt said, "Colaba Causeway has the best street shopping."

The actress also went on to recall memories of her first home in the city as she said, "I've had only one house where I lived with mom, dad and nani, all of us in one house. Just two years ago I shifted into a place of my own so that's all the memories I have."

Watch video to catch all this and much more!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

