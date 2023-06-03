The 'Dabangg' actor has posted a video on social media expressing his concern for the livelihood of the family members of those who have lost their lives and who have suffered lifelong injuries due to the accident

(Pic courtesy: Sonu Sood/ Twitter)

Listen to this article Odisha Train Accident: Sonu Sood urges people to support victims of the Balasore tragedy, says 'Sirf social media pe dukh dikhane se kuch nahi hoga' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood became a 'national hero' when he helped thousands of stranded migrants and daily wage workers reach their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown two years ago.

The actor, who was earlier hailed as the 'Messiah' by netizens for going out of his way and providing every possible assistance to needy people during the pandemic, is once again grabbing eyeballs over a video which he posted on his social media handles.

Sonu was one among the many Bollywood celebrities who took to social media platforms and expressed grief and offered condolences to victims of the tragic train accident that occurred in Balasore, Odisha on Friday, June 2.

The 'Dabangg' actor, however, went a step ahead and posted a video on Twitter and Instagram and expressed for the livelihood of the family members of those who have lost their lives and who have suffered lifelong injuries due to the accident.

The actor also spoke about how people who are expressing grief and extending condolences on social media now, will get busy in their own lives after some time. On Saturday, a day after the incident, Sonu took to Instagram and Twitter and dropped the video with a caption that read, "Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences. Its time to show our support and solidarity for the unfortunates."

Through his video, the actor also requested political parties not to play blame games and asked the ruling government to help set up a relief fund for victims. In the video, Sonu said, “Hum log tweet karte hain, shok dikhate hain fir apni zindagi mein busy ho jate hain (we tweet and express grief and then get busy with our lives). But what about all those people who had left home to earn livelihood in another city, many families have vanished, will they ever be able to stand up again.”

He added, “Compensations milenge jo 2-4 mahine mein khatam ho jayenge (compensations will be granted and will be spent in some time). Imagine the one who would have lost a leg or has a broken shoulder, will he ever be able to work again? These are all the breadwinners of the family. I feel the government is working very well for them but I feel they should bring a policy for the victims of such tragic accidents. Like the system of pensions, a fixed income should be ensured for such families.”

Making a request to the government, Sonu further said, “I ask everyone to do something for them, the state governments, the central government should form certain kind of policies which set an example for the future.”

“Sirf social media pe dukh dikhane se kuch nahi hoga (showing grief on social media will lead to nothing)," Sonu asserted in his video. At the end of the video, the actor can be seen urging people to come together and stand with the victims and support them.

At least over 288 people have been killed and almost 900 are injured in a three-train collision in Odisha that took place Friday evening. Several celebrities have tweeted their condolences for the victims on social media.